Matano explains Mvuyekure's contract situation at Tusker FC

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano insists he did not have a say regarding Emery Mvuyekure's contract at the club.

The Rwanda custodian is expected to be a free agent in the next couple of weeks after serving the Brewers since 2018. This season, he has been used sparingly as the department became even more competitive following the arrival of Kenya internationals Brian Bwire and Patrick Matasi.

Despite admitting the goalkeeper has enough quality, 'The Lion' says other things are beyond his reach.

'It is all about the player and the management'

"I might like you as a player, but I cannot have a say when it comes to contract because it is between a respective individual and the management," Matano told GOAL.

"Honestly, I have not had a chat with Mvuyekure over the situation and I might not be in a situation to explain everything. However, we know Mvuyekure is a good goalkeeper and I would love to have him, but I cannot interfere with their discussion with the management.

"If he leaves, we will definitely miss him because he has been part of the team for a long time."

Tusker to play Sofapaka

On Sunday, the Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions will host Sofapaka at Ruaraka Grounds.

After collecting just two wins from their previous five league matches, the experienced tactician insists they have to be consistent and defend their title after crashing out of continental assignments.

"For us, the league starts on Sunday against Sofapaka," Matano continued.

"It is true we didn't start the season as we had anticipated, but the team has since developed well and you can see the maturity. All we want to have now is consistency because it will be the one that will hand us the title again.

"I have most of my players available for the game which means there is stiff competition for places. It is going to be a tough match, but we have prepared well and believe we will get maximum points."

The Brewers are currently placed 15th on the table while Batoto ba Mungu are eighth with 13 points.