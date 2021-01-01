Matano explains how Tusker can keep FKF Premier League standards

After a disappointing start to the season, the Brewers have picked up vital points in the last five games and are now third on the table

Coach Robert Matano has explained why need to work even harder in the Football Federation Premier League to keep the standards they have set.

The 2006 league champions will face off with at the Moi International Sports Complex on Saturday, and the tactician believes a win will ensure they keep the standard they have already established.

“Morale at Tusker is very high and we are very much ready after everybody trained well,” Matano said as was quoted by the club’s Facebook page.

“We know the challenge ahead of us but Kariobangi Sharks are a team like any other and this is going to be a game like any other. So, we are ready.

“Football is not a number you count that we have lost this or have won that, football is all different thing. Yes, we have lots before but still, we can win more and I think we are going to win.

“The motivation is high and if we win, that definitely will be the perfect motivation to any player. If we win that is only a motivation to win even more games.

“We must work extra hard to maintain the standard we have already set.”

Matano’s assertion of the importance of a win came after midfielder Apollo Otieno pointed out why he thinks they will win the Kasarani encounter.

“Looking at how we have recently played and won and how we have trained all through the week, we are very confident that we are going to win the three points,” Otieno said.

“They are a good side also and it is not going to be an easy game.”

Tusker started the season with a loss to AFC before they drew with in the second game of the campaign. They picked up their biggest win against when they downed the Kisumu side 5-2 before defeating reigning champions in the fourth game.

The Ruaraka outfit defeated , drew with and downed Kakamega in the last three games.

Against Kariobangi Sharks, they have played a total of seven league games where they have recorded three wins, two draws and two losses overall.