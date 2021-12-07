Matano blasts referee after Tusker FC's exit from Caf Confederation Cup

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has hit out at referee Ibrahim Mutaz after their Caf Confederation Cup match against CS Sfaxien on Sunday.

With the match evenly balanced, Kalos Kirenge made a tackle in the box in the 35th minute; though replays suggested the Tanzanian won the ball, the official pointed to the penalty spot.

Aymen Harzi blasted the ball past a helpless Brain Bwire to score the only goal of the match and the Tunisians advanced 1-0 on aggregate.

'We should play football like Africans'

"The referee from Algeria came in with a fixed mind against us. That is not fair play in football. Africans need to work as Africans; we should play football like Africans and not punish other teams," Matano told Citizen TV.

"On Sunday, we played good football, the boys played well. We were an organized team, we played like champions despite being away. I was very impressed with the performance, but we were undone by one mistake from the referee."

Asike rues missed chances

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions' skipper Eugene Asike felt the East Africans would have advanced if only they would have been creative and created scoring chances.

"We were well organized, just that we did not utilize the chances that we created. Because looking at the game, everybody did his job. We took up the responsibility given by the coach but we were not creative upfront. We lacked the cutting edge."

Tusker will now focus their energy on the FKF Premier League, where on Thursday they are scheduled to play Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru.

Currently, the Ruaraka based charges are placed in 12th position with six points from five matches. They have won two and lost three, scoring five goals and conceding seven in the process.

Ulinzi are seventh with 12 points; they have managed three wins, as many draws, and a loss from the seven matches that they have played. The Soldiers have further scored seven goals and conceded four.