Matano adamant Tusker can go all the way to win FKF-Premier League despite poor start

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano remains optimistic his team can turn around a poor start to the season to successfully defend their Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.

The Brewers struggled to get wins in the first five league matches, and at some point, they were at the bottom of the table. However, they have recovered well and are placed seventh on the table with 26 points from 16 matches, eight behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz who have played a game more.

The experienced tactician has further appreciated the display from his players in the last four games whereby they have collected 10 points from a possible 12.

No one knows the champion

"Has any team been declared the champion of the 2021-2022 season? No! No one knows who the champion will be for now," Matano said as quoted by the Standard.

"The season is halfway and there is still a lot of work to be done in the remaining 17 matches. We have been playing well in the past four matches, which has lifted us up the table. We are patient and are going to tackle each game at a time and see how the season goes."

Meanwhile, Bandari head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has asked for patience following a series of poor outings in the top-tier.

The Mombasa-based charges have gone six top-tier matches without tasting victory. The recent defeat came just last weekend when they fell 2-0 to reigning champions Tusker FC at Mbaraka Stadium.

Article continues below

"They only need to appreciate the fact that there are moments the going gets tough in the top-flight league, but that doesn't mean it's all over for us," Mbungo said as quoted by the Star.

"We are still very much in contention for the title given our favourable position in the league standings. I believe we have learned our lessons already and we shall make the necessary amends to our shortcomings before our subsequent fixtures."