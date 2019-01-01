Masuta, Omondi and Indeche rejoin Ulinzi Stars from military training

The trio have returned to the team in earnest as the league enters matchday four on September 28 with the Soldiers boasting of just one win so far

coach Benjamin Nyangweso has welcomed the arrival of three players ahead of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) clash against on Saturday.

Defender Quintine Indeche, midfielder Clinton Omondi and striker Masita Masuta have rejoined the Soldiers after undergoing military training at the Recruits Training School in Eldoret.

They have already started training with their teammates and Nyangweso says their return will be key after the injuries the team has incurred after just three KPL matches.

“The three have started training; we had our second session together on Wednesday and I have to say they are very good players. At such a time when we are losing players to injury, I am sure their availability comes in handy,” Nyangweso told the club's website.

“I, however, can’t rush them back to action, having just come from military training. The kind of training they get at Recruits Training School and what they learn as footballers are two different things.

“Although they will still be fit from the military training but they could also get long term injuries if rushed to action in KPL.

“So, we are very careful about how we use them but once they establish a good rhythm with the rest of the team, they will be incorporated as soon as possible.”

Omondi joined the Nakuru-based club last year from Sony Sugar while Masuta came from and scored eight goals in his first season with the 2010 KPL champions.

Indeche was groomed through the club's youth system and was part of the team which won the KPL U20 title in 2016.

Indeche will be joining his teammates from the junior team who include Ibrahim Shambi, Moses Mwangi and Swaleh Ali.

Ulinzi Stars have won just one game against Kisumu All-Stars, drew 0-0 with before losing to with a 2-1 scoreline.