Masters Football Cup 2022: Teams, tickets, TV channel & how to watch legends tournament featuring Man Ud & Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester United legends will face off in the classic indoor football tournament

Masters Football, the popular 6-a side legends event, will return in 2022 after an 11-year hiatus.

The tournament was last played in 2011, but has now been revived and is studded with legends of the game.

So what is Masters Football, who is playing in the 2022 Cup and when does it take place? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

What is Masters Football?

Masters Football is a six-a-side indoor football tournament held in the United Kingdom.

The Masters Football Selection Committee selects a group of players (all aged 35 or over in the year of the competition) to represent a senior club for which they previously played and those players then compete against one another.

The tournament is a knockout format, with the winners of the initial heats progressing to the later stages.

Which teams are in the Masters Cup 2022?

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers, will be taking part in the 2022 Masters Cup.

Every team has assembled a squad of eight, with the exception of Man Utd, who are still missing the final piece of their jigsaw. Among those taking part are Jamie Carragher, Louis Saha, and Carlton Cole.

You can see the full list of players below

Manchester United

Player

Position

Louis Saha

Forward

Karel Poborsky

Midfielder

Darron Gibson

Midfielder

Quinton Fortune

Midfielder

Wes Brown

Defender

John O'Shea

Defender

Paul Rachubka

Goalkeeper

Liverpool

Player

Position

Luis Garcia

Forward

Jermaine Pennant

Forward

Steve McManaman

Midfielder

Stewart Downing

Midfielder

David Thompson

Midfielder

Jamie Carragher

Defender

Stephen Warnock

Defender

Sander Westerveld

Goalkeeper

Celtic

Player

Position

Carlton Cole

Forward

Simon Donnelly

Forward

Joe Ledley

Midfielder

Kris Commons

Midfielder

Stiliyan Petrov

Midfielder

Kelvin Wilson

Defender

Mark Wilson

Defender

Rab Douglas

Goalkeeper

Rangers

Player

Position

Kris Boyd

Forward

Michael Mols

Forward

Pedro Mendes

Midfielder

Lee McCulloch

Midfielder

Barry Ferguson

Midfielder

Alan Hutton

Defender

Carlos Cuellar

Defender

Roy Carrol

Goalkeeper

When and where will the Masters Cup 2022 take place?

When?

July 8, 2022

Where?

Braehead Arena, Glasgow

Kick-off time?

7:30pm BST

The Masters Cup 2022 will take place on the July 8, 2022, with kick-off set to be at 7:30pm BST.

It will be hosted in the Braehead Arena, Glasgow.

Masters Football Cup TV channel & live stream

The 2022 Masters Football Cup will be broadcast by 360 Sports TV, a streaming service dedicated to sports documentaries.

Visit the 360 Sports TV website for additional information on how to become a subscriber and watch the Football Masters event.

Masters Football Cup 2022 ticket prices and how to buy

Tickets for the Masters Football event start at £25 and rise up to £125 for VIP seats, you can book your tickets online at the Football Masters website.

What are the rules for Masters Football?

You can read the official Masters Football rules below.

  1. All football games will be played on pitches 60 × 30 metres, surrounded by perimeter boards.
  2. Each match will be 8 minutes each way.
  3. Each football team can use a squad of 9 players for each game, with a maximum of 6 on the pitch at any one time. An unlimited number of substitutions can be made by each team at any time during the game.
  4. At least one footballer must be in the opposition’s half at all times or a free-kick will be awarded to the opposition on the halfway line. This rule does not apply to a team which has had a player sent off.
  5. There is no offside.
  6. All free kicks must take place within 5 seconds or the decision is reversed. The opposition must be 5 metres away at free kicks.
  7. No minor injuries will be treated on the pitch. The clock will only be stopped for serious injury or time-wasting.
  8. The Sin Bin will be used in an unofficial capacity for yellow card offences. The referee will suggest the player leaves the pitch for two minutes.
  9. Any player who receives a red card will be sent off immediately, cannot be replaced and will be banned for the next match. In the most extreme of cases, players will be banned from playing MastersFootball™ indefinitely.