Massive boost for Tusker as Muchiri returns from injury ahead of continental assignment

Football Kenya Federation Premier League defending champions Tusker FC have received a major injury boost as Boniface Muchri has made a return to the team ahead of the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

After getting past AS Arta Solar 7 of Egypt in the first hurdle of the Caf Champions League, the Brewers fell to Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek in the next phase to drop to the second-tier.

The Kenyan charges have been paired with Sfaxien of Tunisia, with the first meeting set for November 28 at Nyayo Stadium. Coach Robert Matano has explained his charges are doing well with the preparations ahead of the high-profile fixture.

Muchiri is back

One of the positives is the return of influential attacker Muchiri who was injured during the FKF Premier League assignment to Kariobangi Sharks where his team lost 3-0.

"The international break was a blessing to us because it also gave some of my players more time to recover from their injuries," Matano told GOAL.

"For instance, Muchiri is back, he is training and by the time we play, I believe he will be fully fit. We all know he is an experienced player who any coach wishes to have in his team.

"We also have several players who are nursing knocks but it is not that serious, and it is our hope that they will be okay in the next couple of days."

Muchiri has since missed the international assignments for Harambee Stars against Uganda and Rwanda respectively in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Tusker's domestic performances this season

The Brewers did not start the league as expected, and they lost their last two matches against AFC Leopards and FC Talanta respectively.

They bounced back and claimed maximum points against Wazito and Kenya Police, before falling to Kariobangi Sharks. As a result, they are placed in the 11th position with six points from five matches.

The Ruaraka-based charges have scored five goals and conceded seven.