Massive boost for Tusker as Bwire returns ahead of Nzoia Sugar tie

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker FC have received a major boost after goalkeeper Brian Bwire reported back to training.

The Harambee Star missed Sunday's goalless draw with Sofapaka owing to a back injury. Patrick Matasi was given his chance in goal, and the former AFC Leopards goalkeeper did not disappoint.

However, with Nzoia Sugar next for the Ruaraka-based charges, it will be interesting to see who coach Robert Matano will prefer in goal.

What did the Brewers say?

"Brian Bwire has resumed light training after missing last weekend's match with a back injury," Tusker posted.

The last competitive involvement for the ex-Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper was away to CS Sfaxien in the second leg of the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup. The Tunisian outfit won the game by a solitary goal to advance to the group stage of the annual competition 1-0 in aggregate.

Coach Matano could not hide his joy after the return of the goalkeeper, "it is a massive boost for us because having all the players fit gives the technical bench options," he told GOAL.

"Bwire, just like my other goalkeepers, is a quality player and his return will increase the competition in the department and as usual, we go for the best since our aim is always to win."

How have Tusker faired in the league this season?

The Brewers have so far played six league matches and collected seven points. They have won two, drawn one and lost three, scoring five goals in the process and conceding seven putting them seventh on the table.

Nzoia are in the 16th position with six points. The Western-based team have played nine matches and managed to get one win and three draws. The remaining five matches have ended in losses. Further, they have scored six goals and conceded twice as many.

K'Ogalo lead the race for the title with 18 points from eight matches, the same as KCB who have played a game more. Coming in the third position, with 18 points as well but from eight games, are Kakamega Homeboyz.