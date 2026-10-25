Jacket-off fury! Raging Max restrained by staff after red card chaos in six-goal thriller

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Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri launched an enraged rant following his red card in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Roma. The Italian tactician criticized officials after Leonardo Balerdi's controversial late equalizer was allowed to stand despite Napoli's foul complaints.

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Allegri sees red as Roma snatch late point in Naples

Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri was sent off in the dying moments of a frantic 3-3 Serie A draw against Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Partenopei led 2-0 through Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa and Scott McTominay before Roma struck twice in five minutes via Matias Soule and Leonardo Balerdi.

McTominay scored a second from distance to restore Napoli's lead at 3-2, but Balerdi headed home a late equalizer after VAR cleared a controversial clash with Sam Beukema.

Allegri reacted furiously on the touchline after fourth official Juan Luca Sacchi alerted referee Andrea Colombo, prompting a straight red card.

Furious Allegri hits out at officials and touchline double standards

In an explosive post-match interview with DAZN Italia, Allegri denied insulting officials and vented frustration over his disciplinary treatment. "The fourth official called the referee and got me sent off, but I said absolutely nothing," Allegri stated.

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"Next time I will have to sit on the bench and not move, because every time I move, I get sent off. I had to pay €80,000 in fines last season, so maybe I shouldn’t even be on the touchline from now on."

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"I see others who practically run onto the pitch and nobody says anything, when I move, I’m punished," he added sarcastically.

Sarcastically addresses defensive woes and Hojlund goal drought

Addressing concerns over Napoli's leaky backline following a 4-3 midweek Champions League win over Bodo/Glimt and a 3-1 loss to Venezia, Allegri responded with biting sarcasm: "I changed my way of playing now, it is all on the attack. Since the start of the season, I even try to use four strikers if I can."

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Allegri also backed striker Rasmus Hojlund, who remains goal-less in eight appearances: "He had three very favourable situations this evening... the goal will arrive eventually."

He also provided an update on defender Benoit Badiashile, who limped off with a muscular problem: "Unfortunately, he had this injury and we will evaluate it over the next 48 hours."

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Suspension looms as Napoli prepare for Monza trip

Allegri confessed that post-match anger clouded his objectivity after Napoli dropped valuable points again in Serie A. "I’m still angry at the way the game ended, so I’m perhaps lacking sharpness... after 25 years of this, I can make mistakes too," Allegri admitted.

"I am in no condition right now, for the first time after 25 years, to give you any clear answers on the match. So I’m sorry, but I have to wish you a good night."

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Having needed to be held back by staff during his touchline meltdown, Allegri faces a guaranteed ban for Napoli's midweek trip to Monza, which could be extended depending on the referee's match report.