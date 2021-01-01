Masoud Juma: Kenya forward scores in Difaa El Jadida Botola Pro win over Rapide Oued Zem

It is the first league goal for the Harambee Star who recently left JS Kabyle of Algeria for the Moroccan top-flight side

Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma opened his goal account with Difaa El Jadida during a 2-0 Botola Pro win over Rapide Oued Zem on Sunday evening.

Juma joined the Moroccan side from JS Kabyle of Algeria and he doubled Difaa El-Jadida's lead in the 36th minute.

El Rhaffouli had broken the deadlock in the 16th minute as his team went on to get the vital win away from home. After seven games, Juma's side is 10th with eight points while the loss means Rapide Oued Zem will remain 15th on the 16th-team table.

Juma is expected to have some good form in the Moroccan league as he attempts to keep a place in Jacob Mulee's Harambee Stars line-up ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Kenya will face Egypt and Togo as they strive to get wins that will ensure they book a place in the next Afcon edition.

Juma was part of the squad that played Comoros twice in November 2020 where Kenya dropped vital points that would have taken them close to another qualification. A 1-1 home draw, where Juma scored, and a 2-1 loss in Moroni in the return tie complicated Kenya's qualification process.

Juma earned a starting position against Comoros as Michael Olunga, who has since moved from Kashiwa Reysol, where he enjoyed a stellar 2020 J1 League season and joined Al Duhail SC of Qatar, had his travel plans complicated by the coronavirus restrictions.

Olunga has already scored a hat-trick in the Middle East and his form together with Juma's will be key for Harambee Stars in the remaining qualifiers.

Mulee has already picked a squad comprising of local players as they start early preparations for the March ties against Egypt at home and Togo in Lome.

Kenya’s Local-based Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito)

Article continues below

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders: Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards: Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia).