Afcon: Juma - Kenyan criticism started because I'm playing for Kariobangi Sharks

Juma's inclusion in the Harambe Stars Afcon squad and the exclusion of Jesse Were and Allan Wanga has generated intense debate in the country

Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma has responded to critics who have questioned his selection for Afcon duties.

Juma is part of the striking department that comprises of 's John Avire, Club IK Oddevold's Christopher Mbamba and Michael Olunga of Kashiwa Reysol who Sebastien Migne would expect to hunt goals for in the June-July continental competition in .

“In 2016 at , when I was called to the national team, everyone supported me. When I was called to the U23 team while I was at , everyone also supported me. The criticism only started when I was called up while playing for , which is associated with the FKF President (Nick Mwendwa). So, I think they don’t hate me,” Juma told the Football Kenya Federation website in .

Juma had a short stint with Libyan side Al Nasr but could not enjoy enough playtime and ended his association with the Benghazi-based side last month.

“I was hoping that I would do well in Libya but it is unfortunate that the political situation there couldn’t allow me to settle. So, right now I am fully focused on working hard for a place in the final Afcon team and hopefully, things will work out well," added Juma.

Kenya will face Madagascar in a friendly match in Paris on June 7 before playing the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second preparation match in Madrid, on June 15.

Harambee Stars will then fly to on June 19 before the Afcon's 32nd edition kicks off. The first Group C's rivals for Kenya will be with and following later before the conclusion of the competition's preliminary stage.

As Kenya re-enter the Afcon stage after a 15-year wait, they will play all their matches at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.