Masoud Juma: Harambee Stars striker seals move to Algerian side JS Kabylie

Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma joins a top Algerian club just months after he terminated his stay in Libya with Al-Nasr Benghazi

Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma has signed for Algerian top side Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie.

The Algerian club confirmed the deal on their official website, revealing the Kenyan striker has penned a three-year contract with the side.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Kenyan striker Masoud Juma on a three-year deal,” the club said in a statement.

“We hope he will be a good addition to our squad which will be challenging for title in three fronts this season. We wish him a good stay in .”

Juma, who won the Golden Boot with in the 2017 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, has played for a number of clubs, locally and abroad.

In June 2017, Juma trained with Swedish clubs AIK and Jönköpings Södra, followed by South African side in July, but he was signed by in January 2018.

On September 22, Juma signed for Dibba Al Fujairah before he left to join Libyan champions Al-Nasr Benghazi.

Juma made his senior international debut for in June 2017, when he was named in the starting XI of a 2019 qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

He was the subject of severe criticism from the Kenyan fans following his performance, mainly stemming from a missed shot in the early minutes of what eventually ended as a 2-1 defeat.

Critics felt that the starting role should have been given to a more established striker, namely Stephen Waruru - the KPL's top scorer at the time.

He earned his second cap during a friendly against Mauritania two months later, where he scored with a 58th-minute header.



The 23-year-old has nine Harambee Stars caps under his belt.