Masoud Juma and David Ochieng joins Harambee Stars in training

Harambee Stars are set to face Ghana in a formality Afcon qualifying match next month

Foreign legions Masud Juma and David Ochieng were part of the 20 Harambee Stars players who took part in the opening session on Tuesday as kicks off preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Coach Sebastien Migne led the local based players during the session at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies grounds as the French keep a close eye on his squad ahead of the Afcon finals and the Africa Nations Championships assignments.

Stars, though have already booked a ticket in the continental showpiece to be staged in , are set to play , away, in the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

Also in line for the Harambee Stars is an African Nations Championships Qualifier against Burundi, set to be played on a date to be announced by Caf in due course.

The tournament is reserved exclusively for players actively featuring in their respective national leagues.