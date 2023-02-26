Mason Greenwood holds first face-to-face meeting with Man Utd bosses after rape charges dropped

Mason Greenwood has reportedly held his first face-to-face meeting with Manchester United bosses since criminal charges against him were dropped.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour against Greenwood earlier this month.

The 21-year-old has not played or trained with United since January 22. The club announced after the charges were dropped that the forward would remain suspended pending an internal investigation.

A United statement said: "The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Now, The Sun reports that Greenwood and his representatives have met with senior United officials as part of the investigation. It's claimed the meeting happened just before the club's Europa League game away at Barcelona in February.

It remains to be seen whether the forward will ever play for United again. He is understood to earn roughly £75,000 per week, an amount that the club have continued paying throughout the suspension period.

Greenwood was dropped by his sponsor Nike last year when the charges against him first emerged.

He hasn't posted on social media or spoken in public since scoring against Brentford in January 2022.