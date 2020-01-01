Masika strikes late to hand Wazito FC rare win over Western Stima

The hosts were the better side and wasted a number of chances but the forward's effort ensured they came out victorious

Wazito FC have registered their third Kenyan Premier League ( ) win of the season after beating 2-1 at Narok Stadium on Saturday.

Augustine Otu and Musa Masika scored the two vital goals for Wazito while Kevin Omundi scored Western Stima's effort.

Wazito could have taken the lead in the eighth minute but goalkeeper Samuel Njau did well to deny Otu, who had been put through on goal by Derrick Otanga, but he made a great save to keep the score at 0-0.

Shortly after, the former Sugar goalkeeper parried the ball over the bar from Dennis Ng'ang'a's 10th-minute free-kick.

A superb Njau was alert to thwart the danger presented by Masika in the 25th minute as the KPL newcomers relentlessly attacked Western Stima.

A dominant Wazito created chance after chance but were never clinical in turning them into goals.

Issoufou Bourhana was the next culprit when he squandered a 35th-minute chance for the host. The defender's free header flew over the bar when he rose to meet Victor Ndinya's deep throw-in.

Six minutes after the half-time break, Wazito were not to be denied by Njau as they took the lead via Otu's effort. Masika did the donkey work as he found his way into Western Stima's box after leaving his markers in the dust.

Otu was in the right place to receive Masika's pass and slotted home past Njau, who was impervious all through the first half.

Western Stima equalised seven minutes before the end of the second half when Omundi beat the offside trap to slot past Bixente Omondi, who had largely remained untested for the better part of the game.

Wazito's goalkeeper Omondi had to leave the pitch after he was injured and his place was taken by Kevin Omondi in the 88th minute.

With virtually the last kick from the match, Masika ensured Wazito picked up maximum points when his low shot could not be stopped by Njau who, initially, had looked to have successfully prevented the ball from finding the back of the net.