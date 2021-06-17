Mashemeji woes: Why Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards might be disqualified from Caf competitions

The two historic clubs in Kenya are in strong positions to get their coveted tickets in Africa

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards may not play in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions next season - even if they qualify by winning the ticket through domestic competitions as has been the case.

Caf has confirmed no team will be allowed to take part in their competitions if they have any open cases of overdue payables.

K'Ogalo and Leopards are set to play the final of the Football Kenya Federation Shield Cup final which produces the team to represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Both teams are also strong favourites to qualify for the Caf Champions League since they have occupied the top four positions in the FKF Premier League where the top team by the end of the month will get a ticket for the annual competition.

Gor have a debt of Ksh1.3 million as they owe Tanzanian Dickson Ambundo. Already, Fifa banned them from signing new players from the current transfer window for failure to pay.

For Leopards, it is even worse since they owe Serbian coach Marko Vasilijevic, they have also not settled Burundian Andre Casa Mbungo. The 13-time league champions are also under a ban after failing to settle Rwandan midfielder Vincent Habamahoro's dues, totaling Ksh1.8 million.

What does Caf say?

"With reference to [Club Licensing System for Caf inter-club competitions in the 2021/22 season], we would like to draw your attention to the fact that Caf continues to receive a large number of complaints concerning overdue payables towards players and coaches [former and current], as well as overdue payables towards clubs resulting from transfer activities," read part of Caf letter to the FKF and obtained by Goal.

"Therefore, you are kindly requested to remind all your clubs who are participating in Caf men’s and women’s Inter-clubs Competitions 2021/22 season [Licensees], that they must ensure that they do not have any open cases of overdue payables.

Article continues below

"If a club has overdue payables cases along with a final and binding decision from a last dispute resolution body [Fifa, Cas or other final competent authority] as at 31 December 2020, the club will have until 31 March 2021 to settle the dispute."

Why should FKF ensure their representatives have cleared?

"In case it comes to the attention of Caf that [FKF] granted a license to its member club for participation in the Caf Inter-clubs competitions 2021/22 [Men´s or Women´s] in breach of the Caf Club Licensing Regulations... please note that both the federation and club may incur in disciplinary sanctions at Caf level, which may place at risk the participation of the club in the Caf Inter-clubs 2021/22 season," the statement concluded.