Mashemeji Derby could decide who wins KPL title - Omollo

The tactician says the match involving the two most successful Kenyan clubs has the potential to produce the team to be crowned champion later

The clash between and AFC could tip the Kenyan Premier League ( ) scales for this season, Sammy Omollo believes.

The Posta coach says the results from the Mashemeji Derby will play a great role in deciding where the KPL title will land at the end of the season.

The two most successful clubs will clash at Kasarani for this season's first derby and Omollo says after this match it would be easier to bet on who will be the champion in end.

“Had Mashemeji been played already, I would have given you the direction of the league. It is the derby that will tip the scales on where the league title will land at the end of the season,” Omollo told Goal.

With Gor Mahia looking to win their fourth straight KPL title, the former Kenyan international has listed other teams which would give them a run of their money.

“Ingwe are on a good run and have a good chance too and do not deserve to be written off either should you write off ,” he added.

“ lost the opening match but have gone on to pick some good results since and are the team which will heavily influence the final winner in this competition.”

Omollo, who played and coached Gor Mahia before, says his former side have a slight advantage over their opponents.

“I will put my money on Gor Mahia [to win the title] because of the quality they have. Factors like financial scarcity or any crisis may not matter big but what is of importance is the quality of players at one's disposal which Gor Mahia enjoy,” he added.

“I am giving them an advantage but they will surely get competition from Bandari, AFC Leopards and Tusker.

“But as I said, the Mashemeji Derby will have a key influence on deciding the winner in the end.”