Mashemeji Derby: To beat Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards must overcome fear - Omollo

The tactician explains how Ingwe can get their first win against K'Ogalo since 2016

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has challenged AFC to overcome their own fear when facing in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) Sunday showdown at Kasarani.

AFC Leopards will host arch-rivals K'Ogalo for the much-anticipated Mashemeji Derby clash and Omollo says Ingwe can get a good result if they do not show fear again as has been the case before.

“AFC Leopards players always develop some fear when playing against Gor Mahia. Just watch every game AFC Leopards have played against Gor Mahia it is all about naivety and fear on the part of the former,” Omollo told Goal.

“Even the last game which they lost 4-1 they completely got dominated after the first goal and never recovered. They must find a way of overcoming the fear and can pick a win.

“I have played against them [with ] and you just see there is naivety on the part of their players. In derbies, there is never an easy one because it comes with pressure.”

The former Gor Mahia defender though feels AFC Leopards can emerge winners this time around given how they have performed in the past few matches.

“AFC Leopards look ready to stop Gor Mahia. In fact, Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia are the only teams to have scored many goals against AFC Leopards this season,” Omollo added.

The tactician also pointed out how Gor Mahia can use their experience, gained from participating in the Caf competitions, as an advantage in handling pressure in high-level matches.

“I do not know if AFC Leopards are ready to adapt to the pressure that comes with the derby. Gor Mahia players are used to it simply because they have played in continental games,” concluded Omollo.

“So, when it comes to the games with the pressure, they can handle it. I am worried about the AFC Leopards level of experience. They are a good team but I am worried about the capability of adapting to the derby pressure.

“Derby is never an easy game and this one is not about the match itself it is the talk of the town before, during and after the actual action.”

The match will kick-off at 15:00 EAT.

