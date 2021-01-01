Mashemeji Derby: Should AFC Leopards celebrate dull Gor Mahia stalemate?

Ingwe failed to end their five-year drought without a derby win after a goalless battle, but should they revel in the outcome?

One has to go back to March 6, 2016, for the last time Kenyan giants AFC Leopards posted a competitive win against bitter rivals Gor Mahia.

The scene was at Kasarani Stadium, and Ivorian striker Lamine Diallo, who'd come on as a second-half substitute, made the difference, scoring a classy goal to hand Ingwe a 1-0 win over the old enemy in a Mashemeji derby contest.

Five years down the line, and Gor Mahia have gone on not only to dominate this fixture by winning the last six matches on the trot, but also the Kenyan football scene, scooping the last five league titles out of a possible six.

Come Sunday, and the two giants came face to face for their first meeting of the 2020-21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season, their 89th meeting in the history of the derby.

Despite some lively play and a plethora of chances, the match ended in a goalless draw.

The two teams came into this fixture boasting a rich vein of form. Gor, under new coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, had won the last two matches, while AFC Leopards, under interim coach Anthony Kimani, were on a three-match winning run.

However, neither of the two teams appeared to have a cutting edge on the day.

Should Ingwe celebrate the draw?

A point for the 13-time league champions after five years without beating their rivals should come as good news for Ingwe and their fans.

Former Gor Mahia custodian Mike Kisaghi is of the opinion that despite the derby not producing the fireworks many had anticipated; AFC Leopards should be the happiest of them all.

“I will say AFC Leopards deserve to be the happiest team because remember they have not managed to pick a point from Gor Mahia in the last seven matches,” Kisaghi told Goal. “Also, they were coming up against a Gor Mahia side which was on-form, and to manage a draw is something they have to be proud of.”

Kisaghi further believes AFC Leopards picked some positives from the fixture as they had a solid defence, which has not been the case when playing in the derby.

“AFC Leopards put up a good show, and some of their players have now come of age, for example, Lewis [Bandi] put up a great display,” Kisaghi continued. “Then their solid defence led by captain Robinson [Kamura] and Clyde [Senaji] proved a hard nut to crack for Gor Mahia while Collins [Shichenje] is also proving to be a dependable deep midfielder.”

Kisaghi: “The derby shows AFC Leopards are now growing in confidence and it is just a matter of time before they beat Gor Mahia, they have suffered for many years and are not ready to suffer anymore.”

Was it a worth point to take home?

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda believes the point picked against K’Ogalo will be very decisive at the end of the season.

“We came close to beating them,” Shikanda told Goal. “I don’t know why my players feared to score against them, especially in the second half we played very well but lacked the edge to score during the decisive moments.

“[However] I am happy we managed to get a draw, it means we still stay ahead of them on the table and it shows you we are in the title race, the point will prove crucial at the end of the season, it might help us to win the title.

“So as much as we are celebrating getting a point from them, what I know it might turn out to be vital," he added. "The draw is also welcome for us, we have not beaten them since 2016 and we have started with a draw and it means our next meeting, we will beat them.”

For his part, former Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo opined that both giants were over-cautious in their approach hence the goalless draw.

“The 0-0 scoreline was unexpected considering the fact that Leopards have been scoring the same as Gor Mahia,” Omollo told Goal. “I believe both teams were cautious, they were cautious too much and it contributed to lack of many scoring chances. It was a tight game with fewer scoring opportunities.

“Anyway, 0-0 was a fair result to both teams.”

Was Ingwe tactically better than K'Ogalo?

Unlike previous derbies, AFC Leopards looked tactically better than Gor Mahia, and their good run in the league was there for everyone to see as they piled pressure on K’Ogalo in both halves.

The second half is when they controlled the game most, keeping their rivals on the back foot as they pushed for a goal, but their lead striker Elvis Rupia failed to carry his scoring boots and was guilty of missing two sitters.

The team’s defence was also solid, with captain Kamura leading the way at the heart of defence. His partnership with Clyde Senaji was a joy to watch, as the duo easily protected Ugandan keeper Benjamin Ochan from threats posed by K’Ogalo forwards Nicholas Kipkirui and Jules Ulimwengu.

The derby is now gone, AFC Leopards can celebrate the point but could this be the year they will end their long wait to beat K’Ogalo in the second round and also end their 22-year drought to win the title?