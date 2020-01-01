Mashemeji Derby: Rupia might not shine for AFC Leopards - Okwemba

The Ingwe legend states the striker might not have a final laugh in the season's arguably biggest game

AFC legend Charles Okwemba states it is not a guarantee Elvis Rupia will shine in the Mashemeji Derby against .

The former Wazito FC striker has adapted fast to life at the Den, scoring five goals in as many matches in all competitions. Rupia was signed by the Ingwe management to fill the boots left by John Makwatta who left for Zambia's Zesco United in January.

"It is going to be the first Mashemeji Derby for Rupia, he has never experienced the same and might shine or struggle," Okwemba told Goal on Friday.

More teams

"There is no guarantee that [Rupia] can punish Gor Mahia on Sunday, it is a big match which needs some level of experience to get a positive result. But if his current form is anything to go by, then he might have a say; but no guarantees.

"A player might just come out of nowhere and win the game for either team, it is very possible."

The former midfielder has also explained the reason behind Ingwe's improved defence.

"Kimani [Anthony] was a good defender for the club and the national team. Then we have Lawrence Webo who was a top goalkeeper during his playing days. So the two have made Ingwe better at the back.

"It will be tough for Gor Mahia at the back, they are not doing good and they have to ensure they find a solution before Sunday. The return of Onyango will be a boost," Okwemba concluded.

Article continues below

Gor lead the standings with 51 points, 11 more than sixth-placed Ingwe.