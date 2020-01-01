Mashemeji Derby result will not have much impact on KPL title race - Situma

The former Kenyan international gives his verdict as Ingwe and K'Ogalo are set to meet in a much-anticipated league clash during the weekend

The outcome of the Mashemeji Derby will not have much impact on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title race, retired footballer James Situma has said.

AFC will host arch-rivals at Kasarani on March 8 and Situma states whether the champions lose or not the result will have much influence the destiny of the KPL title.

“Even if Gor Mahia lose to AFC Leopards, they will still remain, title contenders, because if they lose and win the remaining games they are still tightly in the race,” Situma told Goal.

“It has always been tough to tell who will win the Mashemeji Derby but what I know is that the team which makes the least of mistakes end up carrying the day.

“The more a side limit their mistakes the more their chances of getting a win will be high.”

The former and AFC Leopards central defender further pointed out it is not easy to predict who will lift the league title in the end.

Currently, Gor Mahia, Kakamega and are all in with a chance matchday 22 actions.

K'Ogalo have 51 points, Kakamega Homeboyz picked up their 47th point after a spirited fight against on Sunday whereas Tusker are third with 43 points.

“It is hard to tell [the eventual winner] as the race remains very tight,” Situma concluded.

“Look at the consistencies of the three teams and it tells you one thing; predicting the winner is very very hard.

“If the three teams keep playing how they have been doing and maintain their focus I think we will have to wait until the last two or three matches to judge.

“At the moment, the three teams stand a chance to walk away with the title.”

Gor Mahia are chasing their 19th KPL title while Tusker are chasing their 11th.

Kakamega Homeboyz have never been champions since their promotion to the top-tier in 2013.