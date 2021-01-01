Mashemeji Derby: Pinto reacts after Gor Mahia draw with AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto was impressed with his defence during the 0-0 Mashemeji Derby draw against AFC Leopards.

Prior to the game, K'Ogalo have dominated and they have not failed to score against Ingwe since 2016. However, on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium, the two teams settled for a goalless draw in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

"I am not happy with the result because we always play to win the game," Pinto told Goal.

"But I am happy the way the team played, especially in the first half. We also controlled the second half but did not create clear chances like we did in the first one.

"I am also happy with our defensive organization. When I came, this was the main problem of the team, but we managed to keep a clean sheet. I don't remember our opponents creating a clear scoring opportunity; I am happy to have at least solved it. "

The tactician hinted he might not sign more players especially after the arrival of former skipper Haron Shakava, Burkinabe midfielder Abdul Karim Nikiema Zoko and Brazilian forward Wilson Silva Fonseca.

"This is the squad we have, I am happy about the players and how they work," Pinto added.

"And I am sure we can achieve our goals of winning the league and get into the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup."

K'Ogalo will play Napsa Stars of Zambia in the final preliminary round of Africa's second-tier club competition and the Portuguese has commented on it and hinted at his plans.

"Caf games are different from the league games. Napsa Stars have not started the season well but when it comes to Caf games it is a different story," he continued.

"We will analyse our opponents and prepare for the two games. We have a target of reaching the group stage, it is not only important to Gor Mahia but to Kenya as well because of the ranking.

"All players want to play in Caf because it gives them an opportunity to showcase their talents abroad."

After Sunday's game, Leopards are fourth on 19 points after nine games while Gor Mahia are sixth with 16 points from as many matches.