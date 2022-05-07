Mashemeji Derby: Otieno confident Gor Mahia will extend dominance over AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno insists it is obvious they will claim maximum points and bragging rights on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League's Mashemeji Derby.

The two rivals will be rubbing shoulders at Kasarani Stadium, with K'Ogalo targeting a double after winning the initial meeting by a solitary goal.

Currently, Gor Mahia are fifth on the table with slim hopes of laying their hands on the trophy. Ingwe have been inconsistent this season and are placed 11th with 38 points, hoping to get into the top five by the end of the campaign.

What has been said?

"I urge the fans to turn up in large numbers and support us on Sunday in the Mashemeji Derby," Otieno told the club's online TV on Saturday.

"In the Mashemeji Derby, it is obvious, Gor Mahia must beat Leopards, come in big numbers and support us."

His sentiments were supported by teammate Joh Macharia, who insisted K'Ogalo are in high spirits and ready for victory against their rivals.

"The training has been good for us and players are psyched up and ready for the game," Macharia said.

"I have played in four derbies, losing none and I don't want to lose on Sunday. We have been defeating them [Leopards] and I don't want to leave a bad history that we lost to them.

"Fans have no reason to be tense; our position on the table mean a lot. All I promise them is a win, we are ready to fight and win points to stand a better chance of finishing in a good position."

Macharia further revealed the target the team has in the remaining matches.

"We have set a target of finishing the league strong by winning the remaining matches," he added.

"That is starting on Sunday, we just want to go all the way and we believe it will happen."