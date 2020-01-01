Mashemeji Derby loss will not affect AFC Leopards vs Ushuru FC - Kimani

Ingwe are aiming at winning their 11th crown and represent the country in continental's assignment

AFC coach Anthony Kimani has stated the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Mashemeji Derby loss to arch-rivals will not affect their output this weekend against Ushuru FC.

The 13-time league champions fell to a Boniface Omondi strike last weekend in the top tier, and they are aiming at bouncing back at Afraha Stadium with a win over the Taxmen in the Fkf .

A win for either side in the Round of 16 will be a ticket to the quarter-finals and it is what the former defender is targeting.

More teams

"It was a disappointing loss [to Gor Mahia] but it is gone, our focus is on Sunday's game," Kimani told Goal on Thursday.

"There is no way the outcome of our league game can dampen our mood, it has gone. It hurt, yes, but our heads are now held high; on to the next step which is the Cup competition. All we want is a win to advance to the next stage; this is our chance to represent Kenya in Caf Confederations Cup but we have to show it this weekend."

Apart from missing the services of the injured Marvin Nabwire, the tactician has confirmed another midfielder is also out.

Article continues below

"Eugene [Mukangula] picked a knock and has not yet recovered. This match comes too soon for him but we expect him to be fit for our league game next Wednesday.

"It will also be a good opportunity for others to show what they can do when given a chance to play. But we will not field a weaker side, we will give a chance to deserving players," Kimani concluded.

Ingwe last won the competition in 2017.