Mashemeji Derby: Losing to Gor Mahia does not kill AFC Leopards' title ambitions - Juma

The former Kenya international stated there are many matches remaining and anything can happen

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma believes the 13-time champions are still in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title race despite a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to in the Mashemeji Derby.

Boniface Omondi struck in the first half in a game played at Kasarani Stadium to continue Gor's dominance in the derby. With 11 matches remaining to end the season, many believe K'Ogalo have a chance of successfully defending their title, but the former holding midfielder thinks otherwise.

"11 matches are many, anything can happen at any given time which can change the whole dimension," Juma told Goal.

"Yes, we are 14 points behind the leaders, but we can collect 33 points from the remaining games and win the title. The derby has gone, our focus is now on the forthcoming assignment. We want to give our best in the remaining matches, we will not lose hope."

The administrator states his charges are now focused on their Sunday FKF Shield assignment against National Super League side Ushuru.

"It is not going to be an easy game that is why we are preparing well for it. As I usually say, knock-out games are not easy and we have to give our best to stand a chance of winning," Juma concluded.

Ingwe have won the competition 10 times.