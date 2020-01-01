Mashemeji Derby: Kimani excited to lead AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia

The youthful coach is keen on helping the 11-time champions break their K'Ogalo jinx

AFC tactician Anthony Kimani is excited by the prospect of leading Ingwe out against in Sunday's Mashemeji derby in the Kenyan Premier League.

The youthful coach took over, on an interim basis, from Casa Mbungo who resigned in December last year after the club failed to pay him, and the former defender has helped the team to sixth with 40 points.

However, this weekend, he will be in charge of the biggest game of his career when Leopards square off with old rivals Gor.

"It is an exciting challenge for me to help the team get past Gor Mahia in the derby," Kimani told Goal. "[Gor] have been the best team in the last couple of years, and that is why they are the defending champions.

"It is a challenge for us to go past them and get a win," he added. "When you play the best, you give everything to get a win, and we will also do the same to defeat them."

The last time the 11-time champions defeated K'Ogalo was way back in 2016, but Kimani says history is there to be re-written.

"History is made and re-made each and every season; we have a chance of getting a win this weekend and to break [Gor Mahia's] jinx. It is a motivation for us; we want to show we are a good side as well.

"We just ask the fans to turn out in large numbers, cheer us to victory," Kimani concluded. "It is a winnable game."

Gor Mahia are on 51 points, 11 more than their arch-rivals.