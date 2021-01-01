Mashemeji Derby: 'It is time to break Gor Mahia jinx' - AFC Leopards' Mukangula

The experienced midfielder has also promised to make the supporters proud in case he is given a chance to play

AFC Leopards midfielder Eugene Mukangula is confident his team will break Gor Mahia's jinx in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Mashemeji Derby game to be played on Sunday.

The two Kenyan giants will face off with K’Ogalo keen to maintain their dominance over Ingwe, who are yet to beat Gor Mahia in their last nine league matches with the best result against their rivals coming in the 1-1 draw of the 2017-18 season with Gor Mahia winning the second round fixture 1-0.

Last season, Gor Mahia won both encounters, beating Ingwe 4-1 in the first round match before edging them out by a solitary goal en-route to winning their fourth straight league title.

However, the midfielder believes the time is ripe for his team to get a win against their sworn rivals.

"We are ready to break the Gor Mahia jinx," Mukangula told Goal on Saturday after the training session.

"This season has been good for us, we are on a good winning run which is a motivation to us. The training has also been good and every player is ready to go and give his best for the team to stand a chance of winning.

"We know we have not been doing well in the Mashemeji Derby and have not given our fans something to brag about, but it is bound to change on Sunday."

The experienced midfielder has also promised to make the supporters proud in case he is given a chance to play.

"This is one of those matches that you do not want to let down the team and fans at large," Mukangula stated.

Article continues below

"If I get my chance, I will do my best to ensure the team gets maximum points. I want us to win the game and it means commitment must be good and with that, I am ready to lead by example."

Ingwe have started the 2020/21 season on a high and after eight games they are fourth on the table with 18 points while the reigning champions are sixth on the log with 15 points from as many games.

The game will kick-off at 15.00 hours (EAT).