Mashemeji Derby: In-form AFC Leopards will frustrate Gor Mahia – Ambani

The former Tusker striker reveals Ingwe are heading into the derby with good form and they can stop their rivals K’Ogalo

Former Kenyan international Boniface Ambani has tipped AFC to frustrate when the two giants clash in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions have always enjoyed a good run against their bitter rivals, having won the last five league matches with Ingwe’s last win against them coming in 2016.

However, Ambani, who also played for AFC Leopards, has told Goal Gor Mahia’s dominance over their rivals could end on Sunday if Ingwe shows up with a strong defence and maintain their recent form in the league.

“It is going to be a tough game, Leopards have enjoyed a good run of results in recent weeks and they have a strong defence, if they keep it that way, then they will definitely frustrate Gor Mahia,” Ambani told Goal on Sunday.

“Gor on the other side has been stringing results, but their defence looks porous. They have conceded so many goals of late. So if Leopards can bank on that and put them under pressure they can get something from the fixture. The form of the two teams currently is at par.”

Ambani, who also played for in the top flight added, “Derbies are always unpredictable. This one you can't predict, unlike the previous ones.”

In the reverse fixture, Gor Mahia hammered AFC 4-1 with a double from Ivorian striker Yikpe Gnamien, and goals apiece via Lawrence Juma and Clifton Miheso.

Gor Mahia are on 51 points, 11 more than their arch-rivals.