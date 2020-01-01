Mashemeji Derby: History will not count between AFC Leopards & Gor Mahia – Polack

The British coach maintains their good record against rivals Ingwe will not decide the outcome of their league match on Sunday

Gor Maihia coach Steven Polack claims history will not play any part when they face AFC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) derby on Sunday.

K’Ogalo won the reverse fixture 4-1 and it was the first Mashemeji Derby for the British coach.

Recent records also favour the Kenyan champions as they have not lost against Ingwe since 2016.

Last season, the Kenyan champions completed a double, winning the first match of the season 2-0 before handing them a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture on their way to clinching a record 18th league title.

Despite K’Ogalo going into this weekend's match with the upper hand considering their respective league positions, Polack has maintained the team which prepares best for the match will carry the day.

“You know we won the last derby and that is history, for now, it does not mean we will win the match on Sunday,” Polack told Goal on Tuesday.

“What matters most is how we are going to approach the game, are we going to up our game, are we going to defend well and avoid letting in easy goals, are we going to attack and get the goals? That is what will count when we meet on Sunday.

“Any derby will always throw the statistics out of the window, they don’t count at all, they are there just for records but not for derby day, so we don’t have to go into the match saying we won last time and we will win again.

“For me, history doesn’t count in the derby, maybe someone else it will count but not for me, if you look back at the last four years and you say we met eight times and we won five times it does not mean we win again

"It is up to how you are prepared mentally for the match and the game plan that can help win you a derby.”

On the recent form of AFC Leopards, which has seen them beat and , Polack told Goal: “They have really improved under coach Anthony Kimani, you remember they were struggling at the foot of the table but now they are fighting to break into the top four.”

are at the top of the 17-team league table with 51 points from 21 matches while Ingwe are sixth after collecting 40 points.