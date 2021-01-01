Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia’s Pinto reveals plans to tame AFC Leopards

The new K’Ogalo head coach has stated denying Ingwe space and creating their own is the best way to come out with a win

Gor Mahia head coach Manuel Vaz Pinto has explained how he plans to shut up AFC Leopards during the Sunday Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at Moi International Sports Complex.

The two arch-rivals will be meeting for the first time this season and Pinto hopes his players will deny Ingwe space to operate as they plot to hand them yet another loss.

AFC Leopards are without a win against K’Ogalo since 2016 but they are heading into the Premier League showdown buoyed by three consecutive wins.

“We will try to lock up the spaces as we look for the same in our opponents and utilise them because that is what counts in a game for one to win,” Pinto said as per the club’s Facebook page.

The Portuguese tactician also spoke about the kind of training sessions they have had since they defeated Bandari 3-1 on Sunday.

“Our preparations started on Tuesday and our main goal when we started was the recovery of players after the Sunday game as we worked on tactical aspects,” the former St George head coach added.

“We will continue to work on tactical issues through the remaining time before our Sunday’s match against AFC Leopards.”

As the two sides prepare for what will be the 89th Mashemeji derby clash, Ingwe’s chairman Dan Shikanda also explained how they are building up ahead of the tie.

“I can say proudly we are on top of them on the table after playing an equal number of matches [eight],” Shikanda told Goal in a separate interview.

“We are looking forward to a great derby and as we promised our players, win the league and win a house and I can tell them for free this is a key match because our fans, our members, our stakeholders are looking for the missing bragging rights.

“We know what a win can do, it will bring closer people to the team, and we are really doing everything possible to win it.

“The time is now, we are ripe enough and if we get the win then we will open a good run of beating them even four to five matches in a row, but this derby [for Sunday] is very key for us because, to be honest, our fans have not enjoyed the bragging rights and we feel we need to give them some happiness.”

Both AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia could be under coaches who have never taken charge of a Mashemeji encounter should the former appoint Patrick Aussems on Saturday as it has been widely reported.