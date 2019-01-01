Mashemeji derby: Gor Mahia win over AFC Leopards does not define season – Polack

The British coach admits K’Ogalo are very far from retaining the league title despite their emphatic win against rivals Ingwe

coach Steven Polack believes the outcome of their Mashemeji derby against AFC will not decide the destiny of the league title this season.

The two Kenyan giants met for the first time this season in a top of the table league match on Sunday, with the first-half ending goalless.

However, in the second period, Gor Mahia took a deserved lead courtesy of Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe after he rose the highest to power home from a corner kick.

Yikpe then made it 2-0 finishing off a cross from Clifton Miheso, who powered home the third from a well taken shot.

Despite AFC Leopards pulling a goal back courtesy of defender Tresor Ndikumana, Lawrence Juma then sealed the win for the Kenyan champions which saw them maintain their dominance over their rivals in the derby and also move top of the 18-team league table.

Polack, who won his first derby in Kenyan soil, now says the outcome will not define the season.

“Does the win define the season, no, because we still have 27 games to play before the season comes to an end,” Polack told Goal.

“We must stay focused and keep pushing for better results and that is the reason I don’t want to talk about our previous result [losing to ]. We lost the game and I don’t want to talk about it.”

Polack also admitted AFC Leopards were the better side in the first half but their main undoing was to finish off the chances they created.

“Don’t take anything away from [AFC Leopards], in the first half they were the better team but they did not finish the chances they created, they had like two or three chances but they never used them,” Polack continued.

“In the second half it was like we had eleven different players in the football field, there were a few words we discussed in the changing room and I think that changed the game in our favour.”

The Kenyan league will now take a break to pave way for the international break with Gor Mahia set to travel to Libya for a friendly against Al Hilal SC Benghazi.