Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia will carry the day despite AFC Leopards' form - Kisaghi

The ex-international custodian explains to Goal why K'Ogalo will have the last laugh against their sworn rivals Ingwe on Sunday

Mike Kisaghi has explained why Gor Mahia will win the FKF Premier League derby against rivals AFC Leopards on Sunday.

The two Kenyan giants will meet for the first time in the 2020-21 season with both teams riding high on the local scene, especially Ingwe who are in a run of three straight wins.

After losing the two matches – 2-0 and 1-0 - Ingwe have gone ahead to register three straight wins – 2-1 against KCB, 2-0 against Kariobangi Sharks, and 2-1 against Posta Rangers.

On the other hand, K’Ogalo, who are the defending champions, have also recovered from the shock 1-0 defeat against Vihiga United to win two straight matches – 3-0 against Zoo FC and 3-1 against Bandari.

But Kisaghi, who featured for Gor Mahia as a goalkeeper and even for the national team Harambee Stars, believes Ingwe’s current form will count for nothing as Gor Mahia have always found their way to win the derby even when they are not on form.

“I have a strong feeling they [Gor Mahia] will carry the day, I have experienced it and mostly being on form counts for very little in the derby especially when they play against AFC Leopards,” Kisaghi told Goal on Tuesday.

“But it will be a close contest bearing in mind AFC Leopards are on a good run of form, but at the same time Gor Mahia always relishes this moment of playing against AFC and always come up with the good results, they always come out with the bragging rights, and even win convincingly.”

Kisaghi has further insisted form does not count during derbies and remembered during his time when they were on form but managed a 0-0 draw against AFC Leopards in 1995.

“We played AFC Leopards during my time at Nyayo Stadium and we were on top form and leading the table while AFC Leopards were on a patchy bad run of results and struggling, but to the annoyance of Gor Mahia fans, we drew 0-0, form doesn't count for anything in the derby,” Kisaghi continued.

Last season, Gor Mahia won both encounters, beating Ingwe 4-1 in the first round match before edging them out by a solitary goal en-route to winning their fourth straight league title.

AFC Leopards are yet to beat Gor Mahia in their last seven matches with the best result against their rivals coming in the 1-1 draw of the 2017-18 season with Gor Mahia winning the second round fixture 1-0.