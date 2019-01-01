Mashemeji derby: Gor Mahia will bounce back against AFC Leopards – Polack

The British coach remains confident the Kenyan champions will return to winning ways when they host Ingwe in a league derby

coach Steven Polack has stated his side will return to winning ways when they take on rivals AFC in the Mashemeji derby on Sunday.

The two Kenyan giants will clash for the first time this season in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match with Gor Mahia hosting their rivals at Kasarani Stadium.

Being his first derby, coach Polack says his side will do everything to get a win and bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered against in a midweek clash played on Wednesday.

“Of course we have to bounce back and we will do that against AFC Leopards,” Polack told Goal on Saturday. “I believe we will do that; we will bounce back there is nothing to worry about. We will do it.

“It shows your character when you lose a game and then you have to come back immediately and that is what we will do, we will come back, we will come back strong and we will get a win in the derby.”

Asked on what to expect during his first derby on Kenyan soil, Polack told Goal: “I know the importance of the derby, of course, I have been involved in many derbies during my coaching career and I don’t want it to get to me, it is not good preparation to have it come into your mind.

“I just want to relax and wait for the big day but the good thing also is I am happy I will finally be involved in my first derby since I arrived in , I know it is going to be great and I hope the fans will give us the atmosphere which always comes with a derby.”

Last season, the Kenyan champions completed a double over Ingwe, winning the first match of the season 2-0 before handing them a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture on their way to clinching a record 18th league title.

The Mashemeji derby has recently turned into a Gor Mahia feast, given the fact AFC Leopards have never beaten their rivals since 2016. K’Ogalo have managed four consecutive wins against Ingwe in recent matches.

Both Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are currently tied on points, 15, with the former sitting on second spot while Ingwe are third.