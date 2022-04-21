Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia’s Ochola explains venue change for AFC Leopards’ Premier League showdown

Gor Mahia will host AFC Leopards for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League second round Mashemeji Derby at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium on May 8.

K’Ogalo’s secretary-general, Sam Ochola, explained why they preferred the 30,000-capacity facility that was recently renovated and opened for public use in 2021.

"As the club's top brass, we have reached a decision that we will host AFC Leopards in Kisumu at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Momboleo. The team will start camping in the region after our game against Kariobangi Sharks on May 1," Ochola told Nation Sports.

"The club is currently serving a ban on hosting its matches in Nairobi, and since this is the biggest game of the season, we have brought it to Kisumu, where the club enjoys fanatical support so that they can also feel part of the team. We also hope to cash in on a huge turnout."

Ban

Mashemeji Derbies have always been hosted at either Nyayo Stadium or the Moi International Sports Complex in Kasarani.

Gor Mahia are currently banned from using the two facilities in Nairobi owing to their supporters’ trouble in the previous games.

The Star.

Meanwhile, the FKF committee met with the Premier League clubs in a consultative meeting over a draft constitution.

The proposed changes by the committee include the amendment to article 23, clause 1(h) giving all the FKF Women Premier League clubs the eligibility to vote as opposed to three representatives, as it is at the moment.

"We were charged with, among other things, looking at a good foundation for Kenyan football going forward and the foundation of governance in football is the FKF constitution," the committee’s chair, Aaron Ringera, said, according to Mozzart Sports.

Article continues below

"We have been thinking together with stakeholders and we will continue this exercise tomorrow with all stakeholders with a view of having a constitution that conforms to the constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act, and the Fifa statutes. A constitution that contains and honours the values of good governance, accountability, gender equity, and equality in it. A constitution that takes into account the expanding space of football among both men and women and the flourishing of clubs in Kenya,"

"The draft was shared with the stakeholders who were here and we have collected their comments, we will do the same thing with other stakeholders and come up with a document that can be validated by all stakeholders and which, after our term ends, can be adopted by the General Assembly of FKF."

Ringera’s committee will be in charge of soccer in the country until May.