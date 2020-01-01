Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia ready to make fans proud vs AFC Leopards – Polack

The British coach assures K’Ogalo fans they will deliver another win when they face their rivals in the derby league match

coach Steven Polack has maintained his players are mentally focused and ready to deal with AFC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) derby on Sunday.

The two biggest clubs in Kenyan history will square up in the Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani Stadium with Ingwe seeking to avenge the 4-1 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture played at the same venue.

Apart from avenging the first-round defeat, Ingwe will also be keen to end a run of five matches without a win against Gor Mahia. The last time Ingwe beat their bitter rivals was way back in 2016 by a solitary goal.

Polack was in charge when Gor Mahia hammered Ingwe 4-1 and he has stated they will go for another kill on Sunday.

“My team is fine, is in good shape, and very focused for the big game on Sunday,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“In football, I don’t know any coach or any player who is not ready to win in a derby, all the teams want to win but Gor Mahia wants to win more and they are determined to do it in great fashion.

“My players are mentally ready, I have talked to them as a group and also individually, and they are looking ready and sharp and to make our fans proud again.”

Asked whether the club is facing any injury concerns, Polack told Goal: “Of course yes, we have a couple of niggling injuries but they will be sorted out, we are okay with that and it is nothing to worry about.”

On the return of defender Joash Onyango, who missed the last two league matches after being sent off against , Polack said: “Joash is fine, he is the same like the first day I was here, he is determined to get straight back into the team and I am impressed with him.

“[Joash] is a fighter and he is a joy to watch in training. I am checking my team before picking the squad for the derby but I don’t think Joash will miss out.”

The derby will kick-off at 3 pm.