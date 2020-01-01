Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia mission vs AFC Leopards always the same - Muguna

The soft speaking K'Ogalo skipper is targeting a double over bitter rivals Ingwe

captain Kenneth Muguna states the mission in the Mashemeji Derby away to AFC will always remain the same, a win.

The two teams will meet on Sunday in the Mashemeji Derby to be played at Kasarani Stadium. K'Ogalo are targeting a double against their sworn rivals after winning the first leg 4-1.

"We are coming in Sunday's game with the same mission, to win the game," Muguna told Goal on Monday.

More teams

"It is going to be a tough game for sure and we are psychologically prepared.

"Yes, we won the first leg convincingly but the past has nothing to do with the forthcoming game.

"Being a derby, the bragging rights are at stake which makes it even more difficult.

"We are remaining with 12 league matches and we are targeting as many wins regardless of the team we are playing."

Ingwe have lost several key players in the recent past and the likes of Austine Odhiambo and Elvis Rupia will be playing their first Mashemeji Derby.

However, the soft speaking Muguna states it will matter less on Sunday.

"Many changes have happened to both teams but I do not expect it to have a major impact in the derby. This is a game that every player and team wants to shine giving no room of mistakes," Muguna continued.

Article continues below

"It will be about determination and hunger to win the game which will have an impact. Preparations in the week will also matter a lot; it will be a very tough game for both teams."

The match will be played at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday from 3 pm.