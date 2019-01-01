Mashemeji derby: Gor Mahia defender Wellington Ochieng ruled out of AFC Leopards clash

The Kenyan champions have suffered a huge blow as their key defender is set to miss the derby against rivals Ingwe on Sunday

defender Wellington Ochieng will miss the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against AFC on Sunday.

K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack has confirmed to Goal, the left-back, who missed the mid-week contest against , has failed to recover from an injury he picked up during the Caf Confederation Cup match against DC Motemba Pembe away in Congo and will thus miss the Mashemeji derby.

“I rested Wellington [Ochieng] against Mathare United hoping he will be fit to play when we face AFC Leopards but it is not the case,” Polack told Goal.

“[Ochieng] is still having pain in his leg and we will not risk playing him. The only player who returns after missing the Mathare United contest is defender Geoffrey Ochieng, who has trained with the team for the last two days and he looks good to go.”

The British coach also confirmed keeper Patrick Odhiambo will not be involved having missed training for a couple of weeks.

“[Odhiambo] will not be part of the squad for the derby,” Polack continued. “It is not because of injury but because he is not fit to play. He has not trained with us for some time now and I want him to take a rest.”

AFC Leopards have not beaten Gor Mahia in the league for the last two seasons, with K’Ogalo carrying the day last season – winning the first meeting 2-0 before crowning it with a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture - as they cruised to clinching a record 18th league title.