Mashemeji derby: Are Gor Mahia really that much better than AFC Leopards?

It was a resounding win for K’Ogalo against their bitter rivals, but does the scoreline tell the true story of the two clubs' fortunes?

Four goals from were more than enough to down AFC in this weekend's Mashemeji derby, as a magnificent second-half showing from K'Ogalo overwhelmed Ingwe during a thoroughly dominant performance at Kasarani Stadium.

Ivorian forward Gnamien Yikpe emphatically started the goal rush after he opened his account for the Kenyan champions with a well-struck header from a corner kick; he then made it 2-0 before captain Kenneth Muguna picked out ex-Leopard Clifton Miheso, who was advancing and unmarked, to score the third from a left-footed strike.

Rwanda defender Tresor Ndikumana pulled back a consolation for Ingwe, but Lawrence Juma drilled the final nail into their coffin as he latched onto a pass from second-half substitute Boniface Omondi to beat custodian Benjamin Ochan with a powerful right-footed shot.

Despite coach Andre Casa Mbungo moving quickly to bring on Boniface Mukhekhe for Hansel Ochieng, the damage had already been done, and this one went down as another big win for Gor.

It is now eight matches and counting since Leopards last beat K'Ogalo in the league, having not defeated their old rivals since 2016, when Gambian import Lamine Diallo struck.

So why did Ingwe fall short yet again, and must they accept that they now belong in the shadows of their old foe?

There's a new manager at the helm at Gor these days, with Steve Polack replacing Hassan Oktay, but Ingwe coach Casa Mbungo was unable to use the experience he took from two derby defeats last season to change his side's narrative.

However, Leopards did take control of the proceedings from the onset, and they had the first chance of the game in the 11th minute when Whyvonne Isuza managed to go past his marker, however, instead of going for a shot at goal, he opted to pass and lost the opportunity.

As the game advanced, Ingwe looked the better side, stringing passes from the back with confidence. Ndikumana and Eugene Mukangula looked comfortable and managed to dictate the tempo.

The 13-time champions won a corner in the 26th minute. Ndikumana brought it in and the unmarked Ingwe captain Soter Kayumba rose highest to meet the ball, unfortunately, he was denied by the crossbar.

At the stroke of half-time, John Makwatta managed to steal the ball from Bernard Ondiek, but keeper Robert Mapigano managed to keep his fierce shot out.

It was all AFC in the first-half, they enjoyed much possession and looked like the team which was on top. But when the second half started, the tied suddenly changed.

What happened?

Gor Mahia realised Leopards were using too many long balls and resorted to cutting them off by playing the ball on the ground. It duly took them only four minutes to sound a warning to AFC that things had changed.

Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie forced Ingwe keeper Ochan to a good save with his low drive, and while the rebound fell to Yikpe, the defenders ensured the danger was cleared.

Gor had firmly started knocking on the door.

Once again, Ochan was called to Ingwe's rescue in the 55th minute when a great ball by Yikpe found Afriyie, but the latter was denied by the goalkeeper who put the goal out for a corner.

It was from the resultant corner, which was delivered by Muguna, that Yikpe rose the highest to beat Ochan with a thunderous header to give Gor a deserved lead. Leopards never looked like recovering.

When substitute Omondi turned AFC defender Isaac Kipyegon inside out before feeding the waiting Juma to score the fourth goal, it was game over. Ingwe had lost another derby but this time around, it was a truly humiliating loss.

The last time the derby registered more than four goals was way back in 1975, 44 years ago, when Gor beat Leopards 5-1.

The derby outcome is certainly justified, and demonstrates the chasm that exists between these two sides at present.

Gor have proved yet again it will take AFC many years to restore parity between the pair, and, despite their own problems, they played with a swagger and confidence that was absent on the part of their rivals.

Football can turn on fine margins, and had Ingwe taken their early chances, they could have given themselves a fighting chance of securing a result, although it wouldn't have truly reflected the difference between this pair.

Gor ultimately showed their class after the break, and could have scored more had Omondi taken another chance late on.

Gor will head into the international break sitting pretty at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table with 18 points, one more than Kakamega and FC behind them. Leopards, by contrast, who had looked as though they were challenging for the title, have dropped to seventh on 15 points.

Article continues below

Gor’s win in the derby comes at the right time, following their midweek defeat by , and a loss against Leopards could have raised further questions about whether Polack's side were read to retain their title or not.

This was a victory for Gor both in the context of the league season, but also as a statement as they continue to demonstrate their superior standing in contrast to their rivals.

Next up, Leopards will face , while Gor have Homeboyz. It'll be another significant obstance as they seek another domestic crown, but based on their clinical performance in the second half of their victory over AFC, K'Ogalo certainly have the quality to secure a 19th domestic crown.