Mashemeji Derby: Are AFC Leopards playing with fear against Gor Mahia?

Ingwe will continue to live in the shadows of their rivals K’Ogalo unless they drop the fear factor when playing in the derby

Despite their exceptional recent form, AFC continue to wait to beat rivals .

Going into the 88th Mashemeji Derby on Sunday, Ingwe were a team in excellent form; they had up picked points from tough opponents in the Kenyan Premier League, including a 2-1 win against and a 1-0 victory over

They had a better defence than Gor Mahia, and had the best striking force, following the arrival of Elvis Rupia from Wazito FC.

Ingwe were seeking to end a poor run of five straight matches without beating their sworn rivals on Sunday, but things didn't go to plan...

In the reverse fixture, Gor Mahia had hammered Ingwe 4-1, and last season, they sealed a double over them after winning the first match 2-0 before handing them a 3-1 defeat in the second fixture on their way to clinching a record 18th league title.

Despite leading the 17-team league table, Gor Mahia are not in their best form currently, and going into the derby, they had dropped points against Sofapaka, who beat them 3-1, drew 1-1 against , and struggled to get past Zoo FC.

Ingwe should have had enough to bypass a defence that had conceded eight heading into the derby, and they should have secured a first victory over K'Ogalo since 2016, when Lamine Diallo struck.

Ahead of the match, former Ingwe striker Boniface Ambani had tipped his former team to get the better of K’Ogalo owing to their current form and sturdy defence.

“It is going to be a tough game, Leopards have enjoyed a good run of results in recent weeks and they have a strong defence, if they keep it that way, then they will frustrate Gor Mahia,” Ambani told Goal. “Gor on the other side has been stringing results, but their defence looks porous.

"They have conceded so many goals of late, so if Leopards can bank on that and put them under pressure they can get something from the fixture.”

However, it was Boniface Omondi who scored the all-important goal to silence Ingwe yet again and hand K’Ogalo their 30th win in the derby.

Even playing in front of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was watching a football match for the first time in his regime, Ingwe were a pale shadow of their former self.

Posta coach Sammy Omollo has blamed the latest defeat on Ingwe developing fear when they come up against Gor Mahia.

“I knew Gor Mahia will win the match if AFC Leopards does not overcome their fear factor when playing in the derby,” Omollo told Goal. “AFC Leopards players always develop some fear when playing against Gor Mahia.

"Just watch every game AFC Leopards have played against Gor Mahia, it is all about naivety and fear on the part of the former.

“It was the same case again [on Sunday] as Ingwe gave Gor Mahia too much respect and could not even threaten to get a point from the fixture. It's a poor way to go into a derby because if your enemy knows you already fear playing against him, then you will lose.

“Even the last game, which they lost 4-1, they completely got dominated after the first goal and never recovered," he concluded. "It was the same scenario again and they must now find a way of overcoming the fear if they are to beat Gor.”

Omollo’s sentiments were echoed by former Gor Mahia keeper Mike Kisaghi, who said Ingwe have given their rivals too much respect and should not expect a reversal of fortunes any time soon.

“AFC Leopards will need to make sure they stop fearing Gor Mahia,” Kisaghi told Goal. “They have that tendency of playing against Gor as if they were not prepared for the match, and it is shocking because the team has trained for almost a week ahead of the match.

Gor Mahia FC maintain dominance over their rivals AFC Leopards SC after yet another win! #Mashemejiderby

Boniface Omondi ⚽️



Boniface Omondi ⚽️



What can Ingwe do to beat K'Ogalo in the future? pic.twitter.com/VrFGesNPts — Goal (@GoalcomKenya) March 8, 2020

“AFC must get a way to talk to the players and give them the confidence of attacking Gor Mahia, they should be talked not to fear their opponents.

“If you watched their win against , Ingwe played a very good game, they pressed hard especially in the second half and looked dangerous, they never played from behind or looked as if they are tired," he concluded. "No, they played a very open game, and it is not the case when they played Gor.”

With their fierce rivals easily sealing a double over them, Ingwe might have a chance to make things right should they be paired together after the Round of 16 matches in the FKF .

However, as it stands, the wait goes on for AFC Leopards to enjoy a win against their bitter nemeses...