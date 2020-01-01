Mashemeji Derby: AFC Leopards won vs Gor Mahia off the pitch - Kimani

Despite losing to their arch rivals, the Ingwe tactician was full of praise for his side's loyal supporters

AFC interim head coach Anthony Kimani has claimed his side won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) derby against , albeit off the pitch.

Kimani claims the club's supporters, who filled Kasarani Stadium, helped them win the tie "off the pitch" as they hosted Gor Mahia for the 88th edition of the Mashemeji Derby.

A lone goal from Boniface Omondi aided Gor Mahia to pick up their sixth consecutive victory against arch-rivals Ingwe.

More teams

“We may not have won the derby but we surely won off the pitch,” Kimani, who took charge of AFC Leopards after Casa Mbungo left in late 2019, tweeted.

“Our fans lived up to the true spirit of sportsmanship. Their support before, during and after the match was amazing. Thank you Ingwe family.”

We may not have won the derby but we surely won off the pitch. Our fans lived up to the true spirit of sportsmanship. Their support before, during and after the match was amazing. Thank you Ingwe family. pic.twitter.com/zKTV5kMBTj — Anthony Kimani (@anthonykimani01) March 9, 2020

In his post-match interview with the press, Kimani explained why they lost the derby for the second time in the ongoing season.

“This is exactly what happens when you fail to make good use of your chances. But I'm pleased with the general performance of the boys. We didn't disintegrate after conceding the goal," he told the media.

“We were still in the game. We did our best and created many chances but luck wasn't on our side.”

The loss to Gor Mahia halted AFC Leopards' two-match-winning streak after victories against and Sugar.

Article continues below

Ingwe remained sixth on the KPL log with 40 points as K'Ogalo went clear at the top with 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega who were not in action last weekend.