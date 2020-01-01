Mashemeji Derby: AFC Leopards will get it right against Gor Mahia - Kamura

The Ingwe skipper made these claims after going down to their long-time league rivals on Sunday in Nairobi

AFC captain Robinson Kamura has claimed they will get things right against in the Mashemeji Derby.

AFC Leopards lost, on Sunday at Kasarani, to Gor Mahai in what became their sixth defeat in the Kenyan Premier League's ( ) biggest fixture. Hopeful Kamura said they will soon register a positive outcome against their long-time arch-rivals.

Gor Mahia picked up all three points and five goals against AFC Leopards in the 2019/20 season.

“The derby, that was, we're almost there, in getting it right. We shall smile someday on that big day,” Kamura posted on his Facebook page.

The skipper was also quick to acknowledge the fan support which was unrelenting at Kasarani.

“Thank you our fans, for making this day a success, we didn't win but it was a game we went home having given our all in the pitch,” concluded Kamura.

“Thank you for your support always. Indeed, patience pays and there's light finally and we shall continue giving thanks.”

AFC Leopards interim head coach Anthony Kimani had also praised the fans who filled the stadium as the match was attended by high-profile persons including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We may not have won the derby but we surely won off the pitch,” Kimani tweeted.

“Our fans lived up to the true spirit of sportsmanship. Their support before, during and after the match was amazing. Thank you Ingwe family.”

The loss meant AFC Leopards' winning momentum was halted after they had registered two consecutive wins against and Sugar.

The next assignment for Kamura and his teammates is an FKF tie against Ushuru at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.