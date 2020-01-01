Mashemeji Derby: AFC Leopards will beat Gor Mahia - Mbungo

The tactician is optimistic his former side will end K'Ogallo jinx this weekend

Rayon Sports coach Casa Mbungo believes his former side AFC will defeat in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday.

The 13-time champions have not defeated their arch-rivals for the last four years, with their only win in recent seasons coming in March 2016 where a Lamine Diallo strike handed them a 1-0 win. However, the 51-year old is optimistic the current side have what it takes to win the game.

"This is an opportune time for Leopards to show what they are made of," Mbungo told Goal.

"I left a good team with gifted players who can step up against any side in the Kenyan Premier League ( ). Leopards will win the Mashemeji Derby, they have what it takes to end Gor Mahia's dominance in the fixture."

Ingwe veteran Charles Okwemba had initially told Goal the former champions are in a good shape as compared to their rivals.

"K'Ogalo are not at their best, they are struggling as compared to Leopards who are in good form.

"The win against last weekend is enough proof that Ingwe is back and with their form, Gor Mahia will have a long day. This is the right time for Leopards to defeat the champions."

Gor Mahia are on 51 points on top of the KPL, 11 points more than Leopards.