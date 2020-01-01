Mashemeji Derby: AFC Leopards to play Gor Mahia without Senaji

Ingwe are aiming at avenging the 4-1 loss suffered in the first leg but will miss the defender who was sent off in their last game

AFC are set to play in the 89th Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani without the services of Clyde Senaji.

The former FC player was sent off away to Sugar last weekend in the 1-0 win. However, the 13-time league champions will be boosted with the return of Collins Shichenje.

Midfielder Marvin Nabwire is set to miss the match owing to his problematic knee. Ingwe are aiming at winning against their bitter rivals for the first time since March 2016, where a Lamine Diallo strike handed them a win.

The game will be played at 3pm on Sunday.

FC will also play without defender Pascal Ogweno. The former Gor Mahia player collected two yellow cards in the Bankers' last game against .

Bandari went on to win the match 2-1 to complete a double over the Zedekiah Otieno-led charges. The match between Nzoia Sugar and KCB will be played at Sudi Stadium on Saturday from 2pm.

The Sugar Millers are aiming at getting a win to boost their chances of finishing in the 10th position. The team is currently in the 15th position with 12 points.