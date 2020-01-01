Mashemeji Derby: AFC Leopards pick Kasarani for Gor Mahia date

Ingwe have officially settled for Kasarani Stadium to host the second round fixture of the biggest derby in Kenyan history

AFC have confirmed they will host rivals in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) derby at Kasarani Stadium on March 8.

By Monday evening, the venue for the biggest clash in Kenyan football, dubbed the ‘Mashemeji derby’, was yet to be known as AFC Leopards were still serving a ban from using both Nyayo and Kasarani following crowd trouble.

However, Ingwe have now officially revealed that they will host their bitter rivals at Kasarani Stadium after being cleared to use the facility by the Sports Stadia Management Board (SSMB).

“Match update: AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia will be staged at Kasarani on March 8,” the club confirmed on their Twitter handle. ‘See you there.”

Earlier in the day, KPL CEO Jack Oguda told Goal they were yet to get an official communication from AFC Leopards on the venue for the derby.

“The derby can only be played in either Nyayo or Kasarani because of the huge crowd which attends the match and AFC Leopards are aware of the same," Oguda said.

"The last time I spoke to one of their official, he told me they are negotiating with the government to have them allowed to use either Nyayo or Kasarani but they have not come back to us again.”

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has welcomed the decision by AFC Leopards to settle for Kasarani, saying they are ready to take on their sworn rivals.

“It is good now we know where the derby will be played,” Aduda told Goal.

“Kasarani is a good venue and we are ready to face them.”

Gor Mahia won the reverse fixture 4-1 and will be keen to seal a double over their bitter rivals.