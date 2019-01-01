Mashemeji Derby: AFC Leopards fans anger potential sponsors

A section of the stadium was vandalised by unruly fans who were protesting what they termed as poor officiating

AFC are set to part with hundreds of thousands of shillings to compensate for acts of hooliganism witnessed in Sunday's Mashemeji Derby.

With leading 3-0, a ball seemingly struck their defender's arm in the penalty box but the referee was unmoved and didn't award a spot-kick.

Ingwe fans reacted by vandalising a section of the stadium in protest, and the match was stopped for a few minutes as the players calmed their supporters.

The match was restarted and ended 4-1 in favour of the hosts, but the damage had already been done. With Ingwe in dire need for cash, the acts by a section of fans put the club's chances of getting a sponsor in jeopardy.

"It was not a good picture at all, and as AFC Leopards we condemn those hooliganism acts in the strongest way possible," Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda told Goal.

"I was with our two potential sponsors and they were not impressed with what happened. These are the things which make it hard for us to secure sponsorship, too bad we do not learn."

The former player has also challenged the officials to try and be accurate when officiating top tier matches.

"Referees should be non-partisan; matches involving Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are always attached with emotions and when something happens, it triggers unwanted scenes. The officiating partly contributed to what happened," Shikanda concluded.

Article continues below

Sunday's result returned K'Ogalo to the top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table with 18 points from seven matches while Leopards drop to seventh with 15 points.