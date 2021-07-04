Mashemeji Derby: AFC Leopards do not fear rivals Gor Mahia – Aussems

The Belgian tactician reveals their readiness to face their rivals K’Ogalo in the final of the domestic cup at Nyayo Stadium

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has stated they are well-motivated heading into the FKF Shield Cup final against rivals Gor Mahia on Sunday.

The two Kenyan giants will face off at Nyayo Stadium seeking to earn the final slot for continental football and also a prize money of Ksh2million from the title sponsors, along with bragging rights and the glory that comes with winning the domestic cup.

With Gor Mahia enjoying a good run of results against their rivals in recent years, Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems has maintained they are not scared of facing them, insisting they have prepared enough for the final.

What has been said?

“We don’t fear Gor Mahia, we are in the final, we could have played any other team apart from Gor, but our target is to win the final, tomorrow [Sunday] is against Gor it could have been against another team but it is not really a problem to face Gor,” Aussems told Goal.

“The most important is to think about ourselves, to play our game and at the end of the day we see what happens.”

What did Gor's Vaz Pinto say?

On this being his first derby, the Belgian coach said: “I think for a lot of people and especially for the fans, it is the biggest two clubs in Kenya so everyone is excited but you know it is a football game, for 90 minutes, or 95th minutes or even penalties and then at the end of the day tomorrow [Sunday] there will be one winner.

“So let us hope the winner will be AFC Leopards because we are well prepared but unfortunately people will not be allowed to see the derby and during this hard times of the Covid-19 I really hope we make our fans happy.”

On his part, Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto told Goal: “It is not only one derby; it is one final of a cup even if it was against Congo United or Mara Sugar it is one final and because of that we need to respect our opponents and play one final, and they are also motivated to play in the final.

Article continues below

The #FKFBetwayCup #MashemejiDerby final is here!!



Catch the match LIVE on @K24Tv from the comfort of your living room.



Who gets the coveted chance to play continental football? pic.twitter.com/ZklIpjYon5 — FKF Betway Cup (@FKFCup) July 4, 2021

“In the last 17 games we lost one, and because of that they are two good teams facing in the final, it is AFC and Gor Mahia and I know they will respect each other but I know both teams will play to win the final and it will be a good game.”

The last time the two giants met in the final of the knockout competition was in 2013 when AFC Leopards emerged 1-0 winners at Nyayo Stadium.

It was former Gor Mahia midfielder Peter Opiyo who returned to haunt his old club, scoring in the 53rd minute to give Ingwe the win, which turned out to be their last title.