Mashemeji Derby: AFC Leopards against Gor Mahia should have been a draw – Ambani

The ex-Tusker player blames Ingwe for fearing their rivals K’Ogalo as they lost in the derby on Sunday

Former Kenyan international Boniface Ambani believes the Kenyan Premier League ( ) derby between AFC and should have ended in a draw.

The Kenyan giants met for the second time this season with Gor Mahia once again coming out tops after a goal from Boniface Omondi handed them a 1-0 win to help seal the double over their rivals having won the first meeting 4-1.

Ingwe had gone into the fixture in fine form and had looked to end their bad run against K’Ogalo, whom they last beat in 2016 but it was not the case as they failed to force even a draw.

Ambani has now told Goal that AFC Leopards always give Gor Mahia too much respect hence the reason they lost again in the Mashemeji Derby.

“I don't know these boys just give Gor Mahia too much respect,” Ambani told Goal on Wednesday. “This wasn't a game to lose because a fair result should have been a draw.

“They [AFC Leopards] gave a good account of themselves but the finishing let them down.”

The defeat against Gor Mahia halted AFC Leopards' two-match winning streak after victories against and Sugar.

Ingwe remain sixth on the KPL log with 40 points as K'Ogalo went clear at the top with 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega who were not in action last weekend.