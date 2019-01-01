Marvin Nabwire: AFC Leopards fans have every right to blame us

Ingwe will be seeking to return to winning ways after losing three matches in a row when they take on the league champions

AFC Leopards midfielder Marvin Nabwire has admitted that the fans have every right to blame the team for the poor show but soon that will change.

Ingwe has so far managed to get two wins from the eleven matches played, drawing four and losing five. On his official twitter handle, Nabwire has wished the team well in the Mashemeji Derby on Saturday, hoping the team will bounce back and get maximum points.

First and foremost, sorry to all #Ingwe fans for poor results of late. You have every right to blame us and criticize us. We hope to bounce back strong. As am beginning the road to recover, all the best @AFCLeopards lads tomorrow against @OfficialGMFC #IngweForever pic.twitter.com/wIKacoWfEd — Marvin Omondi Nabwire (@MarvinNabwire) February 8, 2019

The midfielder is out injured and will not be part of the team for a few weeks.