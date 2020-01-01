Martinez completes £20m transfer to Aston Villa from Arsenal
Getty
Emi Martinez has left Arsenal after his £20 million ($25m) transfer to Aston Villa was confirmed on Wednesday.
The Argentine stopper played regularly at the end of last season and started in the Gunners' FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley in August.
However manager Mikel Arteta has chosen Bernd Leno as his No 1 for the coming season, leading Martinez to end his long asssociation with Arsenal and seek first-team action elsewhere.
