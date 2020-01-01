Martinez completes £20m transfer to Aston Villa from Arsenal

The Argentine stopper, who played for the Gunners in their 2020 FA Cup final victory, has left for first-team football at Villa Park

Emi Martinez has left after his £20 million ($25m) transfer to was confirmed on Wednesday.

The Argentine stopper played regularly at the end of last season and started in the Gunners' final victory over at Wembley in August.

However manager Mikel Arteta has chosen Bernd Leno as his No 1 for the coming season, leading Martinez to end his long asssociation with Arsenal and seek first-team action elsewhere.

