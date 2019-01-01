Martin Elungat starts as Zoo Kericho name team to face Gor Mahia

The last meeting between the two sides ended 4-1 in favour of Gor Mahia

Zoo FC has revealed their squad that will tackle FC in a Kenyan Premier League clash on Wednesday.

Head coach Sammy Okoth has entrusted Martin Elungat with goalkeeping duties. Elungat will be guarded by Stanislaus Akiya, Kelvin Odour, Dennis Kawanga and Japheth Amakanji who are the back four.

Kepha Ondati and Geoffrey Gichana are in the midfield while Dennis Chetambe, Newton Ondari, Bernard Odhiambo and Kevin Omondi.

Sabiri Sindani, Demonde Selenga, Ivan Mugisha and Ernest Kipkoech are on the bench. This is the fifth meeting between these sides.

Gor Mahia has won four matches while one has ended in a draw. Gor Mahia has scored four goals in the last three matches against Zoo.

XI: Elungat Martin, Stanlaus Akiya, Kelvin Odour, Dennis Kawanga, Japheth Amakanji, Geoffrey Gichana, Dennis Chetambe, Kepha Ondati, Newton Ondari, Bernard Odhiambo and Kevin Omondi

Subs: Brian Lumumba, Demonde Selenga, Ivan Mugisha, Ernest Kipkoech and Sabiri Sindani.

Gor Mahia XI: Shaban Odhoji, Wellington Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Cercidy Okeyo, Samuel Onyango, Kenneth Muguna, George Odhiambo, Dennis Oliech and Erissa Ssekisambu.

Subs: Peter Odhiambo, Shafik Batumbuze, Pascal Ogweno, Boniface Omondi, Erick Ombija, Lawrence Juma and Nicholas Kipkirui.